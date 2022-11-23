CHANGE LANGUAGE
Centre Deploys Teams to Look into Surge in Measles Cases in Ranchi, Ahmedabad and Malappuram

PTI

Last Updated: November 23, 2022, 21:54 IST

Delhi, India

Measles spreads by coughing and sneezing, close personal contact or direct contact with infected nasal or throat secretions. (Image: Shutterstock)

In an official statement, the health ministry said the teams will probe the rising trend of measles cases

The Centre has deployed high-level teams to Ranchi (Jharkhand), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), and Malappuram (Kerala) to assess and manage the increase in the number of measles cases among children there.

They will assist the state health authorities in investigating the outbreak and facilitate operationalization of requisite control and containment, it said.

A surge in cases of measles among children has been seen in these three cities.

first published:November 23, 2022, 21:54 IST
last updated:November 23, 2022, 21:54 IST