Centre Designates Daman as Headquarters after UT's Merger with Dadra & Nagar Haveli

The Central government has also approved amendments or extension or repeal in the legislations and regulations dealing with Goods and Services Tax (GST), Value Added Tax (VAT) and State Excise.

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday designated Daman as the headquarters of the merged Union Territories of Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

The Central government has also approved amendments or extension or repeal in the legislations and regulations dealing with Goods and Services Tax (GST), Value Added Tax (VAT) and State Excise.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said.

These amendments will lead to 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' by way of having common taxation authorities, better delivery of services to the citizens by reducing duplication of work and improving administrative efficiency, it said.

These will help in bringing more uniformity in laws relating to GST, VAT and State Excise and it will also help to avoid any legal complications in the levy and collection of GST Tax, VAT, State Excise, including recovery of arrears, it said.

Moreover, the said amendments not only bring uniformity in taxation laws but also strengthen the system of laws, it said.

The statement said Daman has been designated as the Headquarters of UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in view of the merger of the two UTs on January 26, 2020.

