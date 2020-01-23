Centre Destroying Country's Future Through CAA & NRC, Says Activist Medha Patkar

Mumbai: Veteran social activist Medha Patkar on Thursday accused the Centre of conspiring to destroy the future of the country through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

Speaking at a public meeting organised by People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) in suburban Bandra, she also alleged that the government was trying to divert the people's attention from the core issue through these things.

"CAA, NRC andR- these things are part of the central government's conspiracy to destroy the future of the nation. This government is doing it for political mileage. Very cleverly it is diverting the people's attention so that it can divest the profit-making units," she said.

"The government does not have the guts to visit the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Baug, and hold talks with the protesters," she alleged.

Lauding those protesting against the CAA, NRC andR, the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) founder said, "We salute the protesters. It is a big achievement as Muslim women, too, are participating in the protest."

On the occasion, members of the fact-finding team of PUCL narrated their experiences about the alleged police atrocities in Uttar Pradesh after the anti-CAA protests broke late last year.

Activists of different organisations were also present there.

Faisal Khan from Delhi's Khudai Khidmadgar Foundation alleged, "At least 23 persons lost their lives and several others were either arrested or detained and their properties destroyed in the violence in Uttar Pradesh in the wake of anti-CAA protests."

"Internet was shut down and prominent lawyers, activists and even mediapersons, who daredto question the violence, were picked up. Lawyers who went to police stations to enquire about those detained were themselves put behind bars in UP," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.