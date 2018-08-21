English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Centre Did Not Inform Sikkim About Doklam Stand-off, Got News from TV: CM Chamling
Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam from June 16 last year, after the Indian side stopped building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. The stalemate ended on August 28.
File photo of Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling
Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling has said that during the Doklam stand-off with China, the state government was kept in the dark by the Centre.
He said neither the central government nor the Army had informed him anything about the situation.
"Even during such tense times, whatever I heard and saw on the stand-off was from television and newspapers," Chamling told a group of visiting journalists from West Bengal here on Monday.
He said that there was a fear psychosis among the people of Sikkim on the Doklam issue.
The Sikkim government's stand was to do everything in its capacity to uphold the sanctity and security of the nation, the chief minister said.
Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam from June 16 last year, after the Indian side stopped building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. The stalemate ended on August 28.
Responding to a question about Sikkim-West Bengal relations in the context of separate statehood demand in Darjeeling, Chamling said he had spoken to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on more than one occasions and assured her of working together to maintain peace in the hills.
Chamling, the longest serving chief minister in the country, said the two states have agreed to share each other's resources in sectors such as tourism and industry.
He said the focus of his government is to ensure qualitative development through scientific, environment-friendly and sustainable methods.
Some of the steps taken by the Sikkim government towards environment conservation has resulted in a four per cent increase in forest cover, the chief minister said.
Chamling also said the state is working towards enhancing the quality of education in Sikkim.
