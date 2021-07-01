Centre Dispels Myths About Vaccine Drive, Says Surge in Jabs Will Continue Next Month

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday took potshots at the Opposition for their “irresponsible statements" and laid out the numbers behind the “largest vaccine drive."

Vardhan, in a series of tweets, said, “I’m seeing irresponsible statements from various leaders regarding #LargestVaccineDrive. Stating facts below so people can judge intentions of these leaders."

The Health Minister wrote that after the Centre provided 75 per cent of vaccines available for free, vaccination speed picked up & 11.50 crore doses were given in June.

“States have already been informed in advance about COVID-19 vaccine supplies for July. This info was shared with States 15 days prior, along with details about day wise supply," he wrote in the subsequent tweets.

A total of 12 crore doses shall be made available in July. Private hospital supply will be over & above this, said Vardhan.

“If there are issues in states, it shows that they need to better plan their vaccination drives. Intra-state planning & logistics are the responsibility of the states. I request these leaders to desist from their shameless urge to play politics even in the midst of a pandemic," said the Union Health Minister on Twitter.

Referring to the Opposition, he further added that if these leaders are aware of these facts and are still giving such statements, “I consider it most unfortunate."

“If they don’t know, they need to focus on governance. Will again request state leaders to spend more energies in planning and not in creating panic," wrote Vardhan.

More than 27.60 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on June 30, the Union Health Ministry’s latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 33.57 crore.

“India’s cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 33.57 crore yesterday. A total of 33,57,16,019 vaccine doses have been administered through 44,75,791 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today," the Health Ministry said on July 1.

