Centre Elevates Two HC Judges; Supreme Court Regains Full Strength Of 34

The Central government on Friday elevated two more High Court judges to the Supreme Court. Once they take the oath, the top court will achieve its full strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India.

Justice Rajesh Bindal, who is currently serving as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, and Justice Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court, have been appointed as judges of the top court.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium last month.

“As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. My best to them: Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad HC and Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC," Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. My best to them.1.Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad HC.2.Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 10, 2023

The move came a week after five judges were appointed to the Supreme Court.

Read all the Latest India News here