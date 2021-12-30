Centre Extends AFSPA in 'Disturbed' Nagaland for 6 Months Amid State's Pushback After Civilian Killings

The central government has extended the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) jurisdiction over the entire state of Nagaland for another six months. The decision comes after demands from the state government to scrap the contentious law which provides protection to armed forces personnel.

Giving the reason for the latest extension, the gazette notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs says the state is in “disturbed and dangerous condition”.

“Central government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of the State of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary," the notification says.

Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act empowers the Union government to impose and extend AFSPA in a state or in areas that it considers disturbed. The latest extension would keep AFSPA in force in Nagaland till June 30, 2022.

On December 21, the Nagaland Assembly had unanimously adopted a resolution demanding the repeal of AFSPA. A special session of the assembly made the demand after 14 civilians were allegedly gunned down by 21 para personnel of Indian army in Oting, Mon, Nagaland.

The central government officials, however, said that a demand for AFSPA withdrawal should have been made by state government when things were stable and not when an incident has once again made the situation volatile. AFSPA was last extended in June this year.

“No representation was received from state government earlier seeking a repeal. Now that this incident has happened, things are disturbed and volatile. It will be difficult to withdraw the law in the current situation," an officer told news18.

AFSPA gives sweeping powers to armed forces personnel to arrest without warrants and even shoot to kill in certain situation. It also provides them protection from prosecution till an enquiry is completed.

Ministry of Home Affairs has announced a committee this week headed by Registrar General of India and representatives of Army, Nagaland police and Assam rifles as members to look at demands of AFSPA repeal. The committee is expected to give its report in 45 days.

