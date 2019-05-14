English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Centre Extends Ban on LTTE for Another Five Years with Immediate Effect
The step was taken under sub-sections (1) and (3) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) with immediate effect.
File photo of LTTE cadres/Getty Images
Loading...
New Delhi: The Centre has extended the ban on the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) for another five years with immediate effect, said a notification issued by the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday.
The step was taken under sub-sections (1) and (3) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) with immediate effect.
The notification stated that the LTTE's continued violent and disruptive activities are prejudicial to the integrity and sovereignty of India. The group continues to adopt a strong anti-India posture and also continues to pose a grave threat to the security of Indian nationals, it added.
Renewing its 2014 notification to declare LTTE as an "unlawful association" for another five years, r=the Home Ministry said that the activities of the LTTE remnant cadres, dropouts, sympathisers, supporters who have been traced out recently in the Tamil Nadu suggest that the cadres sent to Tamil Nadu would ultimately be utilised by LTTE for unlawful activities.
Details to follow.
The step was taken under sub-sections (1) and (3) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) with immediate effect.
The notification stated that the LTTE's continued violent and disruptive activities are prejudicial to the integrity and sovereignty of India. The group continues to adopt a strong anti-India posture and also continues to pose a grave threat to the security of Indian nationals, it added.
Renewing its 2014 notification to declare LTTE as an "unlawful association" for another five years, r=the Home Ministry said that the activities of the LTTE remnant cadres, dropouts, sympathisers, supporters who have been traced out recently in the Tamil Nadu suggest that the cadres sent to Tamil Nadu would ultimately be utilised by LTTE for unlawful activities.
Details to follow.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
-
Sunday 12 May , 2019
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
-
Sunday 12 May , 2019
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Sunday 12 May , 2019 Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
Sunday 12 May , 2019 Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's How Much Avengers Endgame Need to Break Avatar Box Office Record
- PUBG Mobile: CRPF Bans Troops to Play PUBG as it Affects The Jawan's Operational Capabilities
- Ranveer Singh with an Arm Brace is Still a Live Wire, See Unseen Pic Here
- Reckless Scooter Rider Rams into Traffic Police When Asked To Stop - Watch Video
- Stan Lee's Ex-manager Charged with Elder Abuse Against Comic Book Co-creator
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results