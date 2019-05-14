Centre Extends Ban on LTTE for Another Five Years with Immediate Effect

The Centre has extended the ban on the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) for another five years with immediate effect, said a notification issued by the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday.The step was taken under sub-sections (1) and (3) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) with immediate effect.The notification stated that the LTTE's continued violent and disruptive activities are prejudicial to the integrity and sovereignty of India. The group continues to adopt a strong anti-India posture and also continues to pose a grave threat to the security of Indian nationals, it added.Renewing its 2014 notification to declare LTTE as an "unlawful association" for another five years, r=the Home Ministry said that the activities of the LTTE remnant cadres, dropouts, sympathisers, supporters who have been traced out recently in the Tamil Nadu suggest that the cadres sent to Tamil Nadu would ultimately be utilised by LTTE for unlawful activities.Details to follow.