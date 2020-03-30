Centre Extends Dates for Completing Employees' Annual Appraisal Process
According to the revised schedule, the distribution of blank APAR forms needs to be completed by May 30 and the submission of self-appraisal to reporting officer by June 30, the order said.
New Delhi: The Central government on Monday extended the dates for initiation and completion of its employees' annual performance appraisal reports (APARs) due to coronavirus pandemic, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
A revised target date for completion of APARs for Group A, B and C officers of central civil services has been issued.
This measure is a one-time relaxation only, it added.
The disclosure of the APAR of the officer reported upon should be done by September 10 (in cases where there is no accepting authority) and by October 10 (in cases where there is accepting authority), the ministry said.
The entire process should be completed by December 31, 2020 "after which APAR will be finally taken on record", the ministry said.
