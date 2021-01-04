Centre Extends Disability Compensation to All Serving Employees Incapacitated on Duty

In a welcome development for the central government employees, the Narendra Modi-led government has taken a decision to extend "Disability Compensation" to all employees in service. This will be applicable for employees who get disabled in the line of duty and are retained in service notwithstanding the disability.

The order comes as a huge relief for the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel including the serving employees in BSF, CRPF, CISF etc, given the hostile conditions in which they have to perform their duty.

The order seeks to remove an anomaly in existing service rules, that is, the Central Civil Services(CCS) (EOP) Rules which did not provide such compensation to employees appointed on or after January 1, 2004 and covered under National Pension System (NPS).

Under the new rules ordered by the Department of Pensions of the Ministry of Personnel, the government servants who are covered under the NPS, will also be eligible to get benefits under the rules of Extra Ordinary Pension (EOP).

This means that any government employee who is retained in the service after getting disabled in the line of duty will be provided with a lump sum amount as compensation. The amount will be decided on the basis of the capitalized value of the disability element, by referring to the Commutation Table which specifies it and is updated from time to time.

“The (Narendra) Modi Government is making all efforts to simplify the rules and to do away with discriminatory clauses,” said Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh. He added that the new initiatives will provide ease of living for the government employees “ven after they have superannuated and become pensioners or family pensioners or elder citizens.”

https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1685413

In another significant decision taken recently, the Ministry did away with the minimum qualifying service period of 10 years to be eligible for pension, if a government employee is incapacitated and retired from service. The amended Rule 38 of CCS (Pension) Rules states that Invalid Pension will be provided at 50 per cent of the last pay, even in case the employee has not finished the 10-year minimum service.