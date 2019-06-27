Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Centre Formulating Strategy to Tackle Drug Menace in Punjab and J&K, Home Minister Amit Shah tells Punjab CM

According to a Punjab government spokesperson, Shah said this after Singh called on him this evening and reiterated his demand for a National Drugs Policy.

PTI

Updated:June 27, 2019, 10:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Centre Formulating Strategy to Tackle Drug Menace in Punjab and J&K, Home Minister Amit Shah tells Punjab CM
According to a Punjab government spokesperson, Shah said this after Singh called on him this evening and reiterated his demand for a National Drugs Policy.
Loading...

New Delhi: The Centre is formulating a detailed strategy to tackle the menace of drugs in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Amarinder Singh during a meeting here.

According to a Punjab government spokesperson, Shah said this after Singh called on him this evening and reiterated his demand for a National Drugs Policy.

The Punjab chief minister also urged Shah to press upon Pakistan on the need to construct an overbridge over the Ravi river to facilitate devotees to travel through the Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor in all seasons without any obstruction.

The link over the Ravi has been stuck over Pakistan's adamant insistence on building a causeway over the creek between the bridges being constructed by the two countries on their respective side.

Singh pointed out that a causeway as proposed by Islamabad would get flooded in the monsoon season, thus obstructing passage through the historic corridor, the spokesperson said.

Shah is said to have agreed on the exchange of three companies of central forces with IRB for the high-security jails in Punjab, after a demand to this effect was made.

Singh also thanked Shah for the Centre's support for Punjab's anti-drugs campaign. He sought attachment of additional Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers with Punjab, along with deputation of an IG-level officer permanently at Chandigarh and a DIG in Amritsar.

The chief minister also stressed on the need for modernisation of the state police and urged the home minister to provide funds under the MPF scheme. Punjab may be categorised as a Category-A state for financial assistance on 90:10 Centre-State sharing basis, on the pattern of J&K and eight North-eastern states under the MPF scheme, he suggested.

The chief minister also called for establishment of an NSG hub at Pathankot, in addition to provision for SP operations from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for 12 districts of the state.

He pointed out that being a border state, Punjab was vulnerable to attacks and intrusions and thus needed to be treated as a sensitive state from the perspective of national security.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram