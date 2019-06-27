Centre Formulating Strategy to Tackle Drug Menace in Punjab and J&K, Home Minister Amit Shah tells Punjab CM
According to a Punjab government spokesperson, Shah said this after Singh called on him this evening and reiterated his demand for a National Drugs Policy.
According to a Punjab government spokesperson, Shah said this after Singh called on him this evening and reiterated his demand for a National Drugs Policy.
New Delhi: The Centre is formulating a detailed strategy to tackle the menace of drugs in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Amarinder Singh during a meeting here.
According to a Punjab government spokesperson, Shah said this after Singh called on him this evening and reiterated his demand for a National Drugs Policy.
The Punjab chief minister also urged Shah to press upon Pakistan on the need to construct an overbridge over the Ravi river to facilitate devotees to travel through the Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor in all seasons without any obstruction.
The link over the Ravi has been stuck over Pakistan's adamant insistence on building a causeway over the creek between the bridges being constructed by the two countries on their respective side.
Singh pointed out that a causeway as proposed by Islamabad would get flooded in the monsoon season, thus obstructing passage through the historic corridor, the spokesperson said.
Shah is said to have agreed on the exchange of three companies of central forces with IRB for the high-security jails in Punjab, after a demand to this effect was made.
Singh also thanked Shah for the Centre's support for Punjab's anti-drugs campaign. He sought attachment of additional Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers with Punjab, along with deputation of an IG-level officer permanently at Chandigarh and a DIG in Amritsar.
The chief minister also stressed on the need for modernisation of the state police and urged the home minister to provide funds under the MPF scheme. Punjab may be categorised as a Category-A state for financial assistance on 90:10 Centre-State sharing basis, on the pattern of J&K and eight North-eastern states under the MPF scheme, he suggested.
The chief minister also called for establishment of an NSG hub at Pathankot, in addition to provision for SP operations from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for 12 districts of the state.
He pointed out that being a border state, Punjab was vulnerable to attacks and intrusions and thus needed to be treated as a sensitive state from the perspective of national security.
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen was Eaten by Her Own Dragon, Suggests Forensic Anthropologist
- Article 15 Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha Hold Up a Mirror to Modern India
- KGF Star Yash and Wife Radhika Pandit Announce Their Second Pregnancy With an Adorable Video
- Russell Undergoes Successful Surgery on Injured Knee
- This is How England Just United Pakistan and India Cricket Fans in World Cup
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s