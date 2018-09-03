Centre Gives Nod to Rename Jharkhand Railway Station After Lord Krishna

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has cleared the Jharkhand government’s proposal of renaming a railway station in Garhwa district after Lord Krishna.According to a report in the Indian Express, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has agreed Raghubar Das government’s proposal that Nagar Untari town and railway station be renamed as Banshidhar Nagar, after Banshidhar Temple, which is dedicated to Krishna, in Garhwa. “Jharkhand’s chief minister Raghubar Das wants to model Nagar Untari on the lines of Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. They also plan to make Banshidhar Nagar part of the Lord Krishna religious circuit. The government is looking at proposals for a tie-up with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) also,” a government official said.As per the government guidelines, all state governments must obtain a No-Objection Certificate from the Union Home Ministry for renaming railway stations, villages, towns and cities.The ministry had earlier approved the renaming of Robertsgang railway station in Uttar Pradesh as Sonbhadra, and Mughalsarai junction, also in Uttar Pradesh, after Deen Dayal Upadhyay.