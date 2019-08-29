Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Centre Gives Over Rs 47,000 Crore to 27 States for Green Activities

The funds were released by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA).

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2019, 7:57 PM IST
Centre Gives Over Rs 47,000 Crore to 27 States for Green Activities
Representational image
New Delhi: The environment ministry on Thursday released over Rs 47,000 crore to 27 states for compensatory afforestation and other green activities, including prevention of forest fire, biodiversity management and soil conservation.

The funds were released by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA).

The minister said the corpus will be utilised for compensatory afforestation, wildlife management, forest fire prevention, soil and moisture conservation works in forests, voluntary relocation of villages from protected areas, management of biological resources and biodiversity, research in forestry and monitoring of CAMPA works among others.

The 27 states which have received Rs 47,436 crores are Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Assam, Bihar, Sikkim, Manipur, Goa, West Bengal, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

