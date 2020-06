The Centre on Wednesday granted a three-month extension in service to Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney who is supposed to retire on June 30.

Based on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's May 12 request to the Union Ministry of Personnel, the Centre approved the extension of the 1984-batch IAS officers service till September 30. Reddy had sought extension for six months.

She became Chief Secretary in November l last year. The Department of Personnel and Training communicated the



decision to the state government on Wednesday.