Centre Has Approved Rs 80 crore Aid to Kerala to Deal with Flooding: Kiren Rijiju
Meanwhile, a defence spokesperson said the Southern Naval Command has sent five teams to Alappuzha district to assist the civil administration in disaster relief. The teams were dispatched after a request by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in view of widespread inundation and waterlogging in the state.
Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Home Affairs (File Photo)
Kochi: The Centre has sanctioned Rs 80 crore to Kerala as initial assistance to deal with "unprecedented rains and floods," Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said.
A central government team headed by Rijiju and accompanied by Union Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam arrived in Kochi on Saturday morning. The team will visit the rain-affected districts, including Kottayam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam.
"We issued Rs 80 crore yesterday and the state government has some amount," Rijiju said, adding the Centre and the state would work together to deal with the situation. He said damages caused due to flooding was being calculated.
"We will extend whatever possible help from the Government of India because Kerala has witnessed unprecedented rains and floods. We are with the people of Kerala and the central government will do whatever is required," he told reporters.
Meanwhile, a defence spokesperson said the Southern Naval Command has sent five teams to Alappuzha district to assist the civil administration in disaster relief. The teams were dispatched after a request by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in view of widespread inundation and waterlogging in the state.
Each team comprises five members and is equipped with inflatable gemini boats and other equipment including diving sets, the spokesperson said.
The SNC is ready to offer assistance with food and medical services if required by the administration, he added.
The toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala has gone up to 41 since the onset of monsoon on May 29.
As many as 1.18 lakh people have taken refuge in 606 relief camps across Kerala, as rains continued to batter several parts of the state.
