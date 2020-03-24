Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Centre Has Made Provision of Rs 15,000 Crore to Strengthen Country's Health Infrastructure: PM Modi

Modi also informed that the availability of testing facilities related to COVID-19, personal protective equipment, isolation beds, ICU beds, ventilators and other necessary tools are being increased rapidly.

PTI

Updated:March 24, 2020, 11:21 PM IST
Centre Has Made Provision of Rs 15,000 Crore to Strengthen Country's Health Infrastructure: PM Modi
Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on COVID-19.

New Delhi: Underlining that health services should be the only priority of state governments at this time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Centre has made a provision of Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen the country's health infrastructure to tackle coronavirus.

In his second address to the nation in less than a week on the pandemic raging across much of the world, Modi informed that the availability of testing facilities related to COVID-19, personal protective equipment, isolation beds, ICU beds, ventilators and other necessary tools are being increased rapidly.

The Centre has made a provision of Rs 15,000 crore for strengthening country's health infrastructure for the treatment of coronavirus-infected patients, the prime minister said.

Modi said he has requested the state governments that their only priority at this time should be health services.

He also suggested people to stay away from superstitions, rumours and everyone must follow only credible medical advice.

