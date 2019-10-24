Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Centre Holds Crucial Meet to Find Solution to Vexed Naga Insurgency Issue, Dialogue Remains Inconclusive
There is a possibility of Nagaland governor RN Ravi holding talks with other Naga insurgent groups like NSCN (Neopao Konyak/Kitovi), NSCN (Reformation) and NSCN (K-Khango) on Friday.
File photo of Nagaland Governor RN Ravi.
New Delhi: A crucial round of talks to find a lasting solution to the seven-decade-old Naga insurgency problem was held on Thursday but the dialogue remained inconclusive, sources said.
A team of the NSCN-IM, led by its general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah, and Centre's interlocutor and Nagaland Governor R N Ravi discussed various demands raised by the group, they said.
However, the dialogue with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-IM remained inconclusive and may resume after a few days, the sources said.
There is a possibility of Ravi holding the talks with other Naga insurgent groups like NSCN (Neopao Konyak/Kitovi), NSCN (Reformation) and NSCN (K-Khango) on Friday.
Sources said the issue of a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas has become the main contention between the two sides with the NSCN-IM strongly pressing for it.
However, Ravi in a statement had said last week that a mutually agreed draft comprehensive settlement, including all the substantive issues and competencies, is ready for signing the final agreement.
"Unfortunately at this auspicious juncture, the NSCN-IM has adopted a procrastinating attitude to delay the settlement raising the contentious symbolic issues of separate Naga national flag and constitution on which they are fully aware of the government of India's position," he had said.
Ravi's statement bears significance in view of the central government's August 5 announcement abrogating the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. With the annulment of the special status, the separate flag and the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir cease to exist.
The interlocutor said the NSCN-IM has "mischievously" dragged in the framework agreement and began imputing imaginary contents to it.
The framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015 by NSCN-IM's Muivah and interlocutor Ravi in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough made in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon after India's independence in 1947.
The central government has already rejected the NSCN-IM's demand for unification of Naga inhabited areas -- located in Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The three Northeastern states also vehemently opposed it.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC: Chermiti Goal, Amrinder Save Gives Win to Mumbai
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's Former Co-star Sheetal Khandal Accuses Him of Touching Her Inappropriately
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Shares Sneak Peek from Her Directorial Debut; Watch Video
- Heat Camera at Museum Helps Woman Visiting the Tourist Spot Detect Breast Cancer
- IAS Officer Who Quit Over Kashmir Has Some Advice: Buy Washing Machine Before Leaving Job