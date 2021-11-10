Centre Initiates Digital Registration of All Medical Facilities, Doctors

The Union Health Ministry has initiated digital registration of all medical facilities and doctors under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

In a letter to state secretary and directors of health mission, the health ministry made it mandatory for all its health facilities to participate in the mission.

Accordingly, all the health facilities like hospital, clinics, laboratories, pharmacies, radiology centre etc , where any healthcare facility is provided, are requested to register for the digital mission, the letter read.

Under the digitalisation of health records mission, Government hospitals are advised to procure Hospital Information Management System Software. The Centre has also made available two solutions for the digitalisation of the health records for hospitals - e-Hospital by NIC (National Informatic Center) and e-Sushrut by C-DAC (Center for Development of Advanced Computing).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission via video conferencing on September 27. Under the mission, every Indian will get a unique health ID that will also work as a health account to which personal health records can be linked.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while inaugurating Aarogya Manthan 3.0 to mark the third anniversary of Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) on September 25, had said: “Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana has reformed the entire healthcare system of India. It gives me great happiness that the scheme has served more than 2.2 crore people in the last three years to the people residing in the remotest of the areas".

The National Health Authority (NHA) has been entrusted with the task of implementing this initiative.

