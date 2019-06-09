Centre Expresses 'Deep Concern' Over Continued Violence in Bengal, Issues Advisory

New Delhi: The ministry of home affairs on Sunday sent an advisory to West Bengal, expressing "deep concern" over continuing violence in state. The advisory came a day after Basirhat clash that killed five people of Saturday.

A source said that the Centre expressed concern over continuing violence in Bengal even after conclusion of general elections and issued an advisory to the state government.

"The unabated violence over the past weeks appear to be a failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and inspire confidence among people. It is strongly advised to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility," the source said quoting the advisory.

He added that the MHA also requested state government to take strict action against officials found delinquent in discharge of their duty.

At least five people were reportedly killed in a clash between the BJP and TMC workers at Bhangipara in Basirhat. While police claimed that one Qayyum Mollah was killed, the BJP claimed that four of their supporters lost their lives in the violence.

Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has also called on PM Modi to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.