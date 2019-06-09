Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Centre Expresses 'Deep Concern' Over Continued Violence in Bengal, Issues Advisory

Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has also called on PM Modi to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

News18.com

Updated:June 9, 2019, 6:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Centre Expresses 'Deep Concern' Over Continued Violence in Bengal, Issues Advisory
File photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Loading...

New Delhi: The ministry of home affairs on Sunday sent an advisory to West Bengal, expressing "deep concern" over continuing violence in state. The advisory came a day after Basirhat clash that killed five people of Saturday.

A source said that the Centre expressed concern over continuing violence in Bengal even after conclusion of general elections and issued an advisory to the state government.

"The unabated violence over the past weeks appear to be a failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and inspire confidence among people. It is strongly advised to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility," the source said quoting the advisory.

He added that the MHA also requested state government to take strict action against officials found delinquent in discharge of their duty.

At least five people were reportedly killed in a clash between the BJP and TMC workers at Bhangipara in Basirhat. While police claimed that one Qayyum Mollah was killed, the BJP claimed that four of their supporters lost their lives in the violence.

Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has also called on PM Modi to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram