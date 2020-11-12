Centre Issues Notice to Twitter for Showing Leh as Part of Jammu & Kashmir Instead of Ladakh Union Territory

The central government on November 9 issued notice to Twitter for showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

According to news agency ANI, the notice, issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has directed the microblogging site to explain in five days why legal action should not be taken against it for disrespecting India's territorial integrity.

The notice has been sent to Twitter's global vice-president by the director of India's National Cyber Coordination Centre, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Twitter had earlier shown Leh as part of China after which secretary of the ministry had written to its CEO Jack Dorsey raising an objection. In response, Twitter had rectified the error. But it has not yet corrected the map to show Leh as part of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The earlier letter, written by ministry secretary Ajay Sawhney, had urged Twitter to fix the misrepresentation of India's map, reminding Dorsey that Leh is the headquarters of the Union Territory of Ladakh. It stated that both Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir are integral and inalienable parts of India and governed by the Indian Constitution.

Sawhney had warned that such misrepresentation will tarnish Twitter's reputation, urging it to respect the sensitivities of Indians on behalf of the government. Sawhney had also added that any attempt by the social media giant to disrespect the sovereignty and integrity of India is unacceptable and unlawful.