Centre Issuing Advisory after Incidents of Racial Remarks against People from NE States on Coronavirus
Kiren Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, also said the issue was taken up with the North East division in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
File photo of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.
New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said a strict advisory is being issued to all states to take action after some incidents of racial remarks against people belonging to the North East in some parts of the country were reported in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, also said the issue was taken up with the North East division in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
"Some incidents of racial remarks against North-East people have emerged in some parts of India in the wake of #Coronavirus due to cultural ignorance, prejudice minset & lack of understanding. Matter discussed with NE Division, MHA. Strict advisory is being issued to the States," Rijiju tweeted.
According to health officials, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 147 with 10 fresh cases reported from various parts of the country on Wednesday.
The cases include 25 foreign nationals and the three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra, officials said.
