Centre Keen on Finding Solution to Goa Mining Issue, Says Pralhad Joshi

The Centre is keen on finding a solution to the Goa mining issue as it is the core economic activity of the state, Union Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said. Mining operations in Goa came to a grinding halt in March 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases.

"Goa has given some representation. These entire things we are looking at the various level. I cannot comment anything much. "But, as far as the sentiments of Goa are concerned, we are there with them. We want to find out a solution as far as Goa mining is concerned," the minister told PTI.

The minister said he cannot speak more than this on the mining issue in Goa as the matter is sub-judice. "It (mining) has been stopped after the Supreme Court's judgment. But, still, we are looking positively at the request of the Goa government," Joshi said.

The minister added that mining is the core economic activity of Goa but at the same time, there is a court's direction. The Centre is looking at the issues for a "work-out" and "we are positive on that", he said. Mining dependents in Goa have made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his intervention to protect livelihood in the state by resuming mining operations there.

In their appeal, they also sought necessary directives from the prime minister to the policy makers for restoring the livelihood of lakhs of people who are directly and indirectly dependent on mining for survival. The present impasse of mining stoppage, coupled with COVID-19 -induced challenges, has further worsened the situation for Goans with uncertainties over livelihood resumption looming high, GMPF President Puti Gaonkar has said.

The Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) is an umbrella body of mining dependents in the state.