Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Centre Leading Country to 'Starvation-like Situation', Says Congress Amid Slump in Consumer Demand

Friday morning, a media report cited the latest consumption expenditure survey by the NSO to claim that consumer spending fell for the first time in more than four decades in 2017-18, primarily driven by slackening rural demand.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2019, 7:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Centre Leading Country to 'Starvation-like Situation', Says Congress Amid Slump in Consumer Demand
Image for representation

New Delhi: The Congress said Saturday there is a perception that the government is leading the country towards a "starvation-like situation", a day after an official survey reportedly pointed to a fall in consumer spending for the first time in four decades in 2017-18.

Friday morning, a media report cited the latest consumption expenditure survey by the National Statistical Office (NSO) to claim that consumer spending fell for the first time in more than four decades in 2017-18, primarily driven by slackening rural demand.

Friday evening, the Statistics and Programme Implementation Ministry said it has decided to not release the Consumer Expenditure Survey results of 2017-18 due to "data quality" issues.

KC Venugopal, general secretary (organization) of the Congress party told reporters, "We discussed (in a meeting) about the latest leak of an NSO report regarding the consumption of food items and consumption everything. This is very much shocking. Actually, there is a perception in the country that the government is leading to a starvation-like situation due to the bad policies of the government."

He was addressing the media after a meeting of party's general secretaries, chiefs of its frontal organisations, department heads, state unit chiefs and CLP leaders.

Venugopal said his party's district-level and state-level agitations against the Centre's "anti-people policies" would culminate in a "massive rally" at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 30.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram