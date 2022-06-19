Centre Looks At Effective, Speedy Ways to Redress Consumer Disputes, to Hold Workshop on June 20

The Department of Consumer Affairs will on June 20 conduct a national workshop to look at effective, speedier and hassle-free ways to redress disputes.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Textiles and Commerce and Industry, will inaugurate the workshop, which will be attended by the president and members of the national, state, district commissions, and principal secretaries of the states.

The aim is to understand the core issues faced by various consumer commissions across the country in the process of disposal of consumer disputes and address these concerns with the support of legal provisions and technology.

Among the issues will be status of vacancies, pending cases, e-filing, mediation and status of infrastructure in state and district commissions.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Environment, Forest & Climate Change; Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, MoS, Rural Development; and Justice RK Agrawal, president, National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, will address the participants. ​

