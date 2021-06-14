Centre May Renegotiate Covid Vaccine Pricing with Manufacturers as New Policy Comes Into Effect Next Week

The Centre might renegotiate vaccine prices with manufacturers as it assumes the states’ role in the procurement of Covid-19 vaccine shots, sources in the government told CNBC-TV18 on Monday.

The procurement cost for vaccines may be revised higher than the earlier price of Rs 150 for the Centre, CNBC TV 18 reported.

The prices are expected to go up, as the states were paying a higher amount for the supply of vaccines as compared to the central government, sources claimed. The news channel further claimed that the Centre is factoring in a higher vaccine procurement price to revise its expenditure estimates for the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Following the liberalisation of the vaccine procurement on May 1, the Serum Institute of India was supplying its vaccine to the state governments at a cost of Rs 300 per dose, whereas, Bharat Biotech Limited charged Rs 400 per dose as opposed to the per dose charge levied by the Centre at Rs 150.

So far the government has spent Rs 6000 crore out of the Rs 35,000 crore budget on the Covid-19 vaccination programme. As per the new vaccination policy that was unveiled by PM Modi last week, the central government would procure 75 percent of the total vaccine doses, whereas, only the remainder 25 percent doses would be procured by the private hospitals.

The development comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in address to the nation on June 7 that the Centre would buy 75 percent of doses from vaccine makers and distribute them among states for free. The Prime Minister also announced that every citizen above the age of 18 will be vaccinated for free from June 21 at the Centre and state government’s vaccination centres.

With a cap of Rs 150 as the administration charges for the private hospitals, a dose of Covishield will now cost Rs 780, and Rs 1410 for a Covaxin shot.

