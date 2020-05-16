INDIA

Centre May Send 'Stop Walking Migrants' Reminder to States, New Rules Could Make Dist Collectors Responsible

Representative Image.

  • CNN-News18
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 7:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The guidelines of ministry of home affairs for lockdown IV is likely to keep its focus on the migrant exodus crisis and offer more opening up of Railways in terms of Shramik trains.

Officials told CNN-News18 that MHA guideline could mention opening up of more Shramik trains to ferry migrants home. Union home secretary wrote to states for a second time on Friday that migrants must be stopped from walking on the roads and railway tracks.

"With the cooperation of states/ UTs, Ministry of Railways is running more than 100 Shramik special trains per day and is ready to arrange additional trains as per requirement," Home secretary had said in his letter.

In the guidelines the onus can be put on district collectors to ensure that adequate arrangements are made for migrants who want to move. "Under the Disaster Management Act, the collectors are empowered. They can tabulate the number of migrant labourers in their district and accordingly arrange for buses. States can use the district wise data to tabulate how many trains are needed. Centre is willing to lend a helping hand," a MHA official said.

The guidelines could also open up auto and bus travel in non-containment zones with passenger restrictions. Air travel in green zones, specially for those who are stuck because of the lockdown, is also being considered.

Senior officers of MHA met the cabinet secretary on Saturday to finalise the guidelines after states sent their recommendations. States like Bengal and UTs like Delhi have demanded more say in deciding zones and officials said this is being considered .

Lockdown 4.0 could be for two weeks, till the 30th of May.

