Centre Moves SC Seeking Transfer of Petitions Challenging CAA from Different HCs to Top Court

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of petitions challenging constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) pending before different high courts to top court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said it will hear the transfer petition of the Centre on January 10.

The bench also comprising justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant said, "We are of the prima facie view that high courts should hear the petitions challenging CAA and in case there is a conflict then we may look into it.”

Solicitor General G Mehta, appearing for the Centre said, there will be a problem as different high courts may take conflicting views and lawyers will be moving to different states to attend the proceedings.

The top court said lawyers moving to different states for attending hearing in CAA matters is not its priority. Mehta informed the top court that a petition will be coming before the Karnataka High Court on Thursday. The top court said it will hear the transfer petition on Friday.

