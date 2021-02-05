Centre Mulls Referring Farm Reform Laws to Parliamentary Committee: Report

Caught in an impasse with protesting farmers for months, the Centre may reportedly refer the three new agri reform laws, the implementation of which has been stayed by the Supreme Court, to a parliamentary committee.

The Union government is considering at the highest level, however, no decision has yet been taken, the Livemint reported, quoting a source.

“State governments will also be requested to undertake reforms that are within their domain,” the report quoted the source.

In case the laws are referred to the parliamentary panel, the government will invite experts, farmers unions and citizens from the states before finalising its recommendations.

“A separate high-level expert group could also be set up in parallel to recommend a medium-term structural adjustment programme to make farming more eco-friendly, productive and remunerative for farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. The expert group could be chaired by a senior technocrat,” the report said.

“On the demand side, there is evidence that consumption patterns are already shifting from calories towards vitamins and proteins. The transition from food security to nutrition security needs to be achieved from the supply side. Higher income for farmers and crop diversification requires structural changes, not sudden shocks," it said.

Meanwhile, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that nothing is wrong in farm laws but in farmers protest. He reiterated that crop growers were being provoked, especially in Punjab. The minister also took a jibe at opposition and thanked them for "leaving no stone unturned to criticise the government", and said that he had been asking every protester what's "black" in the laws but hasn't got an answer except constant demand to repeal the laws.