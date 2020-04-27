Centre Offers Students From IIM, ISB, MDI 8-Week Long Internship to Tackle Covid-19 Crisis

The Government of India has written to IIMs and other prominent institutes across the country, asking for MBA interns to help the government in its efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The selected candidates will work in collaboration with 11 Special Empowered Groups which have been set up by the government to handle the coronavirus crisis. The interns will work under the Groups for eight weeks and provide a comprehensive response to the Covid-19 crisis, the letter issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said.

Internship to students from the government knowledge partners may be provided for eight weeks from the date of joining. The interns will use data analysis and evidence-based policy inputs to support the Empowered groups, the letter written to the IIM directors said.

After the institutes propose the name of the interested candidates, the government will convene an online interview process to pick a select group of interns.

Apart from performance in the interview, the candidate selection will also be determined based on their previous work experience and other educational qualifications, the letter said.

Considering the nationwide lockdown, the internship is a work from home opportunity only. All interns will work on the select tasks they are provided with and send their inputs online using SLACK app.

After the internship period is over, interns will be provided with a certificate issued by the Secretary, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

However, unlike the highly enumerated internships provided by multi-national companies, the Covid-19 government internship will be pro bono and no stipend will be provided for the same.

All the institutes have been asked to email their list of candidates to manoj.gupta74@nic.in and soigot-dopt@gov.in.

The institutes/knowledge partners who are getting the internship opportunity includes all IIMs, Indian School of Business, Management Development Institute, TERI, Indian Institute of Public Administration and Kalam Centre, Delhi.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365