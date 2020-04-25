Centre Opens Talks With States on Allowing Return of Migrant Workers, Seeks Details of Indians Stuck Abroad

New Delhi: The central government on Saturday discussed the feasibility of allowing migrants labourers to move back to their home states, and also sought details of Indian citizens who have been stuck abroad because of the lockdown, as it prepares a roadmap for the post-lockdown period.

Senior government officials said that Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba asked the states to collate numbers of the total numbers of migrant labours that are stranded because of the nationwide restrictions on movement and suggest ways to facilitate their return and quarantine afterwards.

Sources told News18 that the labourers would have to remain in quarantine camps for 14 days after making their way back to their home states and would not be allowed to go to their homes immediately to prevent the spread of coronavirus in rural areas.

The lockdown badly affected the daily-wage migrant workers in metropolitan cities as they lost their livelihoods. With no means of sustenance, thousands attempted to walk back to their home towns, only to be intercepted by the authorities.

Gauba had called a meeting with chief secretaries of all states to seek suggestions on how to reopen the country after May 3. The meeting will be followed by one between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of all states for a final decision.

According to sources, the Centre has also asked for suggestions on opening up of industries with full precautions as they have are facing a number of difficulties in the present scenario, after the government allowed manufacturing in rural areas and industrial townships.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365