Centre Orders 1 Crore Shots of Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 Vaccine at Rs 265 Per Dose

ZyCoV-D will be administered using a needle-free applicator as opposed to traditional syringes. (Image: Zydus Cadila/File)

Zydus Cadila had earlier proposed a price of Rs 1,900 for its three-dose regimen. It agreed to bring down the price following persistent negotiations by the government.

The central government has placed an order of one crore doses of Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D, the world’s first plasmid DNA vaccine, at Rs 265 per dose, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The needle-free applicator will cost Rs 93 per dose, excluding GST, the company said, adding that the pricing has been decided in consultation with the Centre.

A total of Rs 1,128 will be spent by the government for three shots of Zydus Cadila’s DNA vaccine – Rs 265 for the vaccine, Rs 93 for the applicator and 5 per cent GST of Rs 18.

Last month, the Ahmedabad-based company agreed to bring down the price of the vaccine to Rs 265 a dose following persistent negotiations by the government.

“The company has brought down the price to Rs 358 for each dose which includes Rs 93, the cost of a disposable jet applicator, following repeated negotiations by the government," a source was earlier quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The three doses are to be administered 28 days apart, with each dose comprising a shot in both arms.

To administer the needle-free ZyCov-D vaccine, a disposable painless jet applicator costing Rs 93 is required for each dose, which would take the price to Rs 358 per dose.

The Ahmedabad-based pharma company had earlier proposed a price of Rs 1,900 for its three-dose regimen.

first published:November 08, 2021, 17:35 IST