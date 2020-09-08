Centre Orders Attachment of Properties of SFJ's Key Handler Gurpatwant Singh Pannum

The Centre on Tuesday ordered attachment of Punjab-based immovable properties of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Hardeep Singh Nijjar, key handlers of pro-Khalistan secessionist group — Sikhs For Justice's (SFJ) — who were designated terrorists in July.

In exercise of powers conferred under Section 51A of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, the Centre has ordered for attachment of the immovable properties of Pannun in district Amritsar and Nijjar in district Jalandhar.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating a case relating to a concerted campaign launched by the secessionist organisation under the banner of 'Sikh Referendum 2020' for the creation of so called 'Khalistan', had identified these properties during the investigation.

Based on the NIA's recommendation, the Central government ordered the attachment of these properties under the provisions of the UA(P)Act, 1967.

Pannun's properties include 46 Kanal of land in the Khankot village in Amritsar and 11 Kanal 13.5 Marla in Sultanwind Suburban in Bhainiwal area in the same district. Nijjar's properties have been identified as 11 Kanal 13 Marla of land in Bhar village in Jalandhar's Singhpura.

The SFJ, headed by US-based terrorist Pannun, is presently making efforts to propagate 'Sikh Referendum-2020' on social media, the NIA said, adding this outfit is also trying to hold meetings at certain places in the US and other countries to instigate and mobilise the diaspora for their illegal activities.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared the SFJ as an 'Unlawful Association' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 through a notification issued on July 10 last year.

Significantly, the MHA, as per the notification dated July 1 this year designated Pannun, Nijjar and seven other pro-Khalistanis as 'terrorists' in the Fourth Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.