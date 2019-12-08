Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Centre Planning Police Memorials in Various Districts, Says Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

The government is also planning to work on increasing training in police force, improving the police image and to bring about a change in overall functioning of police department, Union Minister G Kishen Reddy said.

PTI

Updated:December 8, 2019, 9:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Centre Planning Police Memorials in Various Districts, Says Union Minister G Kishan Reddy
File photo of Minister of State G Kishan Reddy. (Twitter)

Pune: Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said memorials of police personnel died in the line of duty will be set up in various districts to instill the spirit of patriotism among people.

He also lamented "wrong portrayal" of the police through movies and newspapers.

Reddy was speaking to reporters after laying a wreath at the police memorial at the Centre for Police Research in Pune.

He visited the memorial along with his Cabinet colleague Nityanand Rai after attending the national conference of DGPs and IGPs in Pune, which concluded earlier in the day.

Reddy said valour and sacrifices made by police personnel and officials are showcased at the national police memorial in Delhi.

"Now, we have decided to set up such memorials at various places at the district level to instill the spirit of patriotism among the youths and people because right now in the country, the image of police is being wrongly portrayed through films, television and newspapers," he said.

But in reality, police personnel do not have a personal life.

"They do not have festivals. Out of 365 days, they work more than 300 days and give service to people," the minister said.

He underlined the need to improve the image of the police.

"The government has decided that sacrifices made by the police should be projected before the people. If any police official does some wrong work, the entire police force should not be defamed," he said.

The minister further said the government is planning to work on increasing trainings in police force, improving the police image and to bring about a change in overall functioning of police department.

"We will work towards bringing the change in the functioning of the overall policing and with this objective. We, along with the state governments, will work on the topics of forensic, modernisation of policing etc," Reddy added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram