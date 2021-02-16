Centre Plans Crackdown on Spam, Scam Calls and Texts, Jamtara & Mewat Emerge as Hotspots

The Centre is planning to take down spam and financial frauds that are carried out over phone calls and text messages, the communications ministry said in a statement on Monday, announcing work on a new platform to report unsolicited calls and messages and a new Data Intelligence Unit that will help coordinate between law enforcement agencies, banks and service providers.

The announcement was made after Union minister for communications Ravi Shankar Prasad held a meeting on Monday to address rising consumer complaints that range from unsolicited text messages and calls to serious financial frauds through Vishing, a strategy in which suspects make calls pretending to be bank officials to access privileged information like passwords and account details.

The Centre is considering curtailing telecom operations in Jharkhand’s Jamtara and Haryana’s Mewat, two regions that have become hotspots from where such scams are being carried out, an official said, asking not to be named.

The Digital Intelligence Unit (DIU) will act as a nodal agency. “The DIU will coordinate with various LEAs (law enforcement agencies), financial institutions, and telecom service providers in investigating any fraudulent activity involving telecom resources,” a statement by the ministry on Monday said.