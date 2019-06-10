Centre Plans Facilitation Centres Across Country to Integrate MSMEs with Big Enterprises
Additional Secretary Ram Mohan Mishra told reporters these centres are being planned at block levels to help disseminate information to MSMEs and detect issues faced by them.
Representative image.
Gandhinagar: The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises is planning to set up enterprise facilitation centres across the country to make MSMEs more competitive and help them integrate with big enterprises, a senior official said on Monday.
The ministry's Additional Secretary Ram Mohan Mishra told reporters here that these centres, being planned to be set up at block levels, will help disseminate information to micro and small enterprises and detect issues faced by them.
The ministry is working on improving the capacity of enterprises that exist at the lower rung of supply chain, so that they can organically join the chain and supply their material by improving quality and becoming price competitive, he said.
"We are trying to integrate big and small enterprises to facilitate the value chain," Mishra said.
"Services are available in market but others don't know...we are working on developing enterprise facilitation centres at block level for information dissemination and diagnosis of troubles. The main focus is clustering," he said.
Mishra was here to address a workshop on social entrepreneurship organised by the MSME Development Institute and Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India.
"The government is more focused on facilitation, because markets move at their own pace. We facilitate in such a way so as to reduce the cost and upgrade quality, so that the products get accepted in the market," he said.
The government's effort was to make the entire eco-system symmetrical so that the overall cost goes down, quality improves and help the MSMEs integrate to the supply chain, he said.
He said the Ministry was trying to help small enterprises fine-tune seven aspects — human capacity development, knowledge services, access to finance, technology, infrastructure, market access, and ease of doing business.
This will help reduce the risk factor for the enterprise, which will in-turn help them get funding from banks, he added.
