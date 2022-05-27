Centre Plans National Mission to Achieve 100 MT Coal Gasification by 2030

The Centre has prepared a National Mission to achieve the target of 100 MT of coal gasification by 2030, VK Tiwari, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal on Friday said. Speaking at the National Mineral Congress workshop in Bhubaneswar, he said, “coal gasification is the future. It is considered a cleaner option compared to the burning of coal. Gasification facilitates utilization of the chemical properties of coal.”

Hailing the conference, he said it provides an opportunity to brainstorm and improve across the sectors. “We have started commercialization of the sector, which is showing results. Double approval has been removed; processes of mine allocation are now made online and gasification has been incentivized. We are taking steps to support the sector from all around,” he said.

Reiterating Tiwari’s statement, Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) also said coal gasification is “the future of coal.” He further said the JSPL plant in Anugul, Odisha will be the world’s largest steel plant. “The JSPL steel plant produces six million tonnes per annum and will increase its production to 25 million tonnes,” Jindal said.

He said the company is keen to participate in all the auctions for the raw materials needed. “If raw materials are found, Anugul JSPL will be the world’s largest steel plant in the next 7 to 8 years,” he said.

The Centre aims at self-sufficiency in the coal sector in a bid to help India fulfil its demand for fuel in the economy. Achieving self-sufficiency in coal production will help resolve and reduce dependency on its imports. The country is hard-hit by the coal crisis in which only 40% of the production capacity can be produced.

Coal gas can be converted into chemical energy and is used for the production of iron from iron ore, as well as for the production of methanol and urea.

The National Mineral Congress, organized by the Indian National Committee of World Mining Congress, was participated by industry experts from 20 prominent companies. Discussions were held on challenges in the aluminium and steel sector, coal gasification and road map for carbon to hydrogen transition.

