Centre Plans to Offer 6,000 Acres of Land in Kashmir to Woo Businesses Ahead of Investment Summit

New Delhi: India plans to offer around 6,000 acres (2,400 hectares) of land in Kashmir as part of a business summit planned for April or May to help the region after withdrawing its special rights and making sweeping administrative changes.

Last August, the BJP-led central government revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status by abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution, bifurcating the state into Union Territories.

The government enforced the changes through a harsh crackdown, deploying thousands of additional troops, imposing a communication blackout and detaining several politicians and citizens.

Now the government is offering the land, along with tax breaks and insurance cover, to draw businesses there, according to Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, the region's Commissioner Secretary in charge of industry and commerce.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government insists that the reorganisation in August was essential to spur development in Jammu and Kashmir.

The area is one of India's least industrialised regions, with per capita income of Rs 62,145 in 2016-2017, lower than the national average of Rs 82,229 but better than several other states.

More than 1,300 acres of the land offered is in the scenic Kashmir valley, according to an investor presentation reviewed by Reuters.

Dwivedi said that in some conflict-ridden areas, the government would consider providing security and higher insurance cover to comfort investors.

"If we want somebody to come and do business here, taking care of the interest of the businessman is definitely our responsibility," he said, adding that the government hoped to create 100,000 new jobs.

Land is a sensitive subject in Kashmir, where outsiders were previously prohibited from buying property because of fears that an influx of people could change its demographics.

A consultant involved with the planned summit said more than 250 businesses were discussing possible investments. These include investments in cement, education and tourism sectors, the consultant said, declining to be named since he is not authorised to speak to the media.

However, the former finance minister for Jammu and Kashmir Haseeb Drabu described the government's plan as "absurd" due to the prevailing situation in the territory.

"You need a peaceful environment for investment... today it is very volatile," he said.

