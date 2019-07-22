Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Centre Proposes Light Urban Rail 'Metrolite' for Smaller Cities

The three-coach train will have capacity of carrying 300 passengers. Sources said the government would provide financial assistance to states to implement the light urban rail transit system.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2019, 11:21 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Centre Proposes Light Urban Rail 'Metrolite' for Smaller Cities
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: The Centre has proposed light urban rail transit system - 'Metrolite' - in small cities and towns having lower projection of ridership, with each train having three coaches and a restricted speed of 25 kmph.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has issued standard specifications of the 'Metrolite' system which will be developed on surface and elevated stretches.

According to the ministry, the 'Metrolite', which can be developed at a lower cost in comparison with existing metro system, will also act as feeder system to high capacity Metro.

The three-coach train will have capacity of carrying 300 passengers. Sources said the government would provide financial assistance to states to implement the light urban rail transit system.

The 'Metrolite' system will have a dedicated path separating the road traffic with it. For segregation with road traffic, fencing can be provided on either side of network.

The ministry stated that metro rail system being developed at present is of high capacity which is required for bigger cities with very high ridership.

Seeing the success of existing metro system, several small cities and towns want rail-based mass rapid transit system, which could be fulfilled by light urban rail transit system.

In its manifesto, the BJP had promised to expand the coverage of the metro network to 50 cities.

The 'Metrolite' system will have shelter platforms. Metrolite platforms will not have AFC gates, platform screen doors, X-ray and baggage scanner.

"Ticket validators could be installed inside the Metrolite train and shelter with NCMC /other ticketing systems.

"With random checking, heavy penalty shall be levied on passengers without a valid ticket in the system," the standard specification of Metrolitestated.

It also stated, "Elevated Metrolite system will be planned only when At-Grade system (surface) is not possible.

"Road space occupied at the median shall be maximum 2.2 m for piers."

The 'Metrolite' train will comprise three non-separable coaches with low floor height of about 300-350 mm. Unit length should be of minimum 33 m.The car structure material will be stainless steel or aluminium.

"The maximum operational speed of the Metrolite is 60 KMPH...In any case, even with failure of On-board signalling, the speed is restricted to 25 Kmph," it also stated.

The ministry said respective municipal corporations will identify all possible paths for providing at least single track operation of Metrolite trains between two parallel roads.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram