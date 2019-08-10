Centre Proposes New Law to Keep Cyber Crimes in Check Using High End Technology
Addressing a program on Cyber Security in Hyderabad, union minister G Kishan Reddy underscored the need for putting a tab on unabated cyber crimes.
Image for representation.
Hyderabad: Union Minister for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday stated that Centre proposes to introduce a new law to keep cyber crimes in check using high end technology. He also discussed about the need for introducing smart cards to prevent cyber crimes from posing a great threat to the nation.
Addressing a program on Cyber Security in Hyderabad, the union minister underscored the need for putting a tab on unabated cyber crimes. Reddy also said that Centre is making agreements with other nations to deport cyber criminals. “We are also coordinating with states in this regard to ensure that such crimes are reduced drastically,” he said.
Discussing the challenges of dealing with cyber crimes, Reddy said, “It is a big challenge for any nation and India is at the forefront to put a tab on this”. He exuded confidence that new stringent laws coupled with high end technology will put a tab on growing cyber crimes. in the country. “Centre is taking all required steps to prevent people from falling prey to cyber criminals,” he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas Congratulates Priyanka Chopra on Her Marathi Production Paani Winning National Award
- Angry Haryana Youth Pushes Luxury BMW in River After Father Denies His New Jaguar Car Request: Watch Video
- Snaking In: A Giant Python Creeps Into Bathroom as Children are Brushing Teeth
- Raina Undergoes Knee Surgery, Set to Miss Parts of Domestic Season
- Kia Seltos SUV First Drive Review – Setting New Benchmarks in India