1-min read

Centre Proposes New Law to Keep Cyber Crimes in Check Using High End Technology

Addressing a program on Cyber Security in Hyderabad, union minister G Kishan Reddy underscored the need for putting a tab on unabated cyber crimes.

PV Ramana Kumar

August 10, 2019, 8:08 PM IST
Centre Proposes New Law to Keep Cyber Crimes in Check Using High End Technology
Image for representation.
Hyderabad: Union Minister for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday stated that Centre proposes to introduce a new law to keep cyber crimes in check using high end technology. He also discussed about the need for introducing smart cards to prevent cyber crimes from posing a great threat to the nation.

Addressing a program on Cyber Security in Hyderabad, the union minister underscored the need for putting a tab on unabated cyber crimes. Reddy also said that Centre is making agreements with other nations to deport cyber criminals. “We are also coordinating with states in this regard to ensure that such crimes are reduced drastically,” he said.

Discussing the challenges of dealing with cyber crimes, Reddy said, “It is a big challenge for any nation and India is at the forefront to put a tab on this”. He exuded confidence that new stringent laws coupled with high end technology will put a tab on growing cyber crimes. in the country. “Centre is taking all required steps to prevent people from falling prey to cyber criminals,” he said.

| Edited by: Karan Anand
