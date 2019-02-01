LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Centre Proposes Single Stamp Duty Rate for Financial Securities Transactions

Piyush Goyal also said the duty collected would be shared with the state governments seamlessly on the basis of domicile of buying client.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2019, 6:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Centre Proposes Single Stamp Duty Rate for Financial Securities Transactions
Piyush Goyal presenting the Interim Budget on Friday. (Image: News18)
New Delhi: The government on Friday proposed to bring in a single stamp duty rate for all financial securities transactions, a move that would help in reducing procedural requirements for brokers.

The proposal is part of the Finance Bill 2019-20 introduced by finance minister Piyush Goyal after presentation of the Interim Budget.

In his speech, he said, the government last year promised that it would carry out reforms in stamp duty levied and collected on financial securities transactions.

Amendments have been proposed to the Indian Stamp Act. "The amendments proposed would usher in a very streamlined system. Stamp duties would be levied on one instrument relating to one transaction and get collected at one place through the stock exchanges," Goyal said.

He also said the duty collected would be shared with the state governments seamlessly on the basis of domicile of buying client.

HDFC Securities MD and CEO Dhiraj Relli said the government has proposed to have a single stamp duty rate on securities transactions across the country and that it would help in avoiding litigations and procedural hassles.

The brokering industry has been demanding for a single rate for many years, he added. The move to have a single stamp duty rate would not have an impact on Securities Transaction Tax (STT) since the latter is levied on transaction value, excluding stamp duty, according to experts.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram