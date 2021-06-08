Centre Provides Relief to Employees by Relaxing Leave Norms in Case of Covid-19 Infection of Self & Kin

In the wake of the pandemic, the Centre has provided further relief to employees in terms of leaves, and hospitalisation.

“Department has been receiving several queries requesting for clarification relating to treatment of the hospitalization or quarantine period during the Covid-19 pandemic. The matter has been considered, and keeping in view the hardships faced by the Government servants, it has been decided to treat the period of absence, in relaxation of CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972," said a statement by the Department of Personnel and Training.

According to the new rules, when the Government servant himself is covid positive and is in home quarantine, he/she will be granted commuted leave up to 20 days, if due and admissible, without medical Certificate, on mere production of his positive report.

“If commuted leave is not available, he shall be granted Special Casual Leave (SCL) for 15 days, followed by Earned Leave (EL) or Half Pay Leave (HPL) of 5 days and, in case of EL/HPL is also not available, he shall be given Extra Ordinary Leave (EOL) without insisting on production of Medical Certificate, and the period shall also be counted for qualifying service," said the statement.

When the Government servant himself is covid positive, and is in home isolation and has also been hospitalized, he/she shall be granted Commuted Leave/SCL/EL for a period up to 20 days starting from the time having tested covid positive, if the period of home quarantine from hospital falls within 20 days.

“In case of hospitalization beyond the 20th day from his/her testing positive, he/she shall be granted Commuted leave, on production of documentary proof of hospitalization," added the statement.

If, however, after discharge from the hospital, the Government servant is required to remain at home for post-COVID recovery, he may be granted leave of any kind due and admissible to him, with the approval of the concerned competent authority.

“When a dependent family member of Government servant is COVID positive or parents whether dependent or not, living with him are positive, he/she shall be granted SCL of 15 days on production of covid positive report of dependent family member," said the statement.

In case of active hospitalization of any of the family member even after 15 days of the expiry of SCL, the Government Servant may be granted leave of any kind due and admissible beyond 15 days of SCL till their discharge from hospital. After discharge from the hospital of dependent family member/parents , if the Government servant wishes to avail further leave, he shall be considered for the leave due and admissible as per the CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972, subject to functional requirements and sanction of leave by the Competent Authority.

When the Government Servant comes into direct contact with a COVID-positive person and remains in Home Quarantine, he shall be treated as on work from home for a period of seven days. For any period beyond that, his attendance shall be regulated as per the instructions given by the office concerned, where he is working.

During the period of quarantine spent by a Government servant, as a precautionary measure, residing in the Containment Zone shall be treated as on work from home till the containment zone is de-notified. These orders shall be applicable with effect from March 25, 2020.

