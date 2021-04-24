india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»India»Covid-19 Vaccine Unsafe During Menstruation? Here's What the Govt Has to Say
2-MIN READ

Covid-19 Vaccine Unsafe During Menstruation? Here's What the Govt Has to Say

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The Centre has opened up Covid-19 vaccination to all citizens over 18 years of age from May 1.

Amid concerns raised by women over taking Covid-19 jabs during periods, the central government on Saturday appealed people not to fall for “fake post" that were being widely circulated on social media platforms claiming that women should not take vaccine five days before and after their period cycle.

To quash the rumours, Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweeted, “Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take #COVID19Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle. Don’t fall for rumours!"

The social media post doing rounds claimed that women should not take the vaccine before and after five days of their periods as their “immunity will be very less” during periods.

RELATED NEWS

Besides the government, several doctors also took to Twitter and other social media platforms to debunk this claim and appealed everyone to get vaccinated soon. In a New York Times article Alice Lu-Culligan and Dr Randi Hutter Epstein at Yale School of Medicine wrote, “So far, there’s no data linking the vaccines to changes in menstruation." “Even if there is a connection, one unusual period is no cause for alarm."

Appealing all women not to fall for rumours, a gynaecologist Dr Munjaal V Kapadia tweeted, “Some silly WhatsApp rumour has spooked everyone. Your period has no effect on the vaccine efficacy. Take it as soon as you can. Spread the word, please."

Another Twitter user, who claims to be a medical staff, said that she received both the Covid-19 shots while on her periods.

The Centre has opened up Covid-19 vaccination to all citizens over 18 years of age from May 1.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 for healthcare workers, which further extended to frontline workers from February 2 onwards. The next phase of the inoculation drive commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Later, the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive for citizens above 45 years of age began from April 1.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 24, 2021, 18:59 IST