Covid-19 Vaccine Unsafe During Menstruation? Here's What the Govt Has to Say

Amid concerns raised by women over taking Covid-19 jabs during periods, the central government on Saturday appealed people not to fall for “fake post" that were being widely circulated on social media platforms claiming that women should not take vaccine five days before and after their period cycle.

To quash the rumours, Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweeted, “Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take #COVID19Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle. Don’t fall for rumours!"

#Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take #COVID19Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle.Don’t fall for rumours! All people above 18 should get vaccinated after May 1. Registration starts on April 28 on https://t.co/61Oox5pH7x pic.twitter.com/JMxoxnEFsy — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 24, 2021

The social media post doing rounds claimed that women should not take the vaccine before and after five days of their periods as their “immunity will be very less” during periods.

Besides the government, several doctors also took to Twitter and other social media platforms to debunk this claim and appealed everyone to get vaccinated soon. In a New York Times article Alice Lu-Culligan and Dr Randi Hutter Epstein at Yale School of Medicine wrote, “So far, there’s no data linking the vaccines to changes in menstruation." “Even if there is a connection, one unusual period is no cause for alarm."

Appealing all women not to fall for rumours, a gynaecologist Dr Munjaal V Kapadia tweeted, “Some silly WhatsApp rumour has spooked everyone. Your period has no effect on the vaccine efficacy. Take it as soon as you can. Spread the word, please."

A lot of patients messaging me asking if it’s safe/ effective to take the vaccine during their period. Some silly WhatsApp rumour has spooked everyone.Your period has no effect on the vaccine efficacy. Take it as soon as you can. Spread the word, please. — Dr. Munjaal V. Kapadia (@ScissorTongue) April 24, 2021

Another Twitter user, who claims to be a medical staff, said that she received both the Covid-19 shots while on her periods.

I got both my doses when I had my periods. I got covid later on because I work in a hospital but recovered without side effects within a week all thanks to he vaccine. PLEASE GET VACCINATED, there will be very mild side effects BUT IT WILL SAVE YOUR LIFE. https://t.co/XqZCM0Ob0k— Wear your mask (@vakeel_saheba) April 24, 2021

The Centre has opened up Covid-19 vaccination to all citizens over 18 years of age from May 1.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 for healthcare workers, which further extended to frontline workers from February 2 onwards. The next phase of the inoculation drive commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Later, the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive for citizens above 45 years of age began from April 1.

