English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Centre Reaches out to Anna Hazare for His Indefinite Hunger Strike Over Farmer Woes, Lokpal
Anna Hazare has been on hunger strike since March 23 to press his demands, including Lokpal, better deal for farmers and electoral reforms. He has lost four kilograms, his aide claimed, as his indefinite hunger strike continued on the fourth day.
Social activist Anna Hazare listens to a speaker during the start of his indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi. (AP Photo)
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday reached out to Anna Hazare, who is on an indefinite hunger strike here since March 23, with its emissary and Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajana assuring the social activist that most of his "demands will be taken care of".
"Tomorrow, we will give a written proposal to Anna ji," Mahajan told PTI after meeting Hazare, adding "we are hopeful that he will end his indefinite hunger strike tomorrow."
The minister said he was representing both the Centre as well as the state government.
However, there was no word from the Hazare camp on the meeting.
Mahajan, who is Minister for Water Resources and Medical Education in the state, said of the 11 main demands put forth by Hazare, which include appointment of a Lokpal and giving better price for farmers for their yield, nearly 7-8 have been agreed upon.
"Most of his demands will be taken care of," Mahajan said.
"The chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis) is in loop of what is happening. Even the central leadership (of the BJP), including party president Amit Shah, is looking into the matter," Mahajan added.
He said that the Union Budget has taken care of the demand to give better price for farmers for their yield.
In case of Lokpal, two meetings have taken place and the issue is likely to be resolved in the third meeting, the minister claimed.
Hazare's demand for abolition of party symbol in elections was not accepted as it was impractical, Mahajan added.
Hazare has been on hunger strike since March 23 to press his demands, including Lokpal, better deal for farmers and electoral reforms.
He has lost four kilograms, his aide claimed, as his indefinite hunger strike continued on the fourth day.
His blood pressure, however, is normal, his close associate Datta Awari said.
Also Watch
"Tomorrow, we will give a written proposal to Anna ji," Mahajan told PTI after meeting Hazare, adding "we are hopeful that he will end his indefinite hunger strike tomorrow."
The minister said he was representing both the Centre as well as the state government.
However, there was no word from the Hazare camp on the meeting.
Mahajan, who is Minister for Water Resources and Medical Education in the state, said of the 11 main demands put forth by Hazare, which include appointment of a Lokpal and giving better price for farmers for their yield, nearly 7-8 have been agreed upon.
"Most of his demands will be taken care of," Mahajan said.
"The chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis) is in loop of what is happening. Even the central leadership (of the BJP), including party president Amit Shah, is looking into the matter," Mahajan added.
He said that the Union Budget has taken care of the demand to give better price for farmers for their yield.
In case of Lokpal, two meetings have taken place and the issue is likely to be resolved in the third meeting, the minister claimed.
Hazare's demand for abolition of party symbol in elections was not accepted as it was impractical, Mahajan added.
Hazare has been on hunger strike since March 23 to press his demands, including Lokpal, better deal for farmers and electoral reforms.
He has lost four kilograms, his aide claimed, as his indefinite hunger strike continued on the fourth day.
His blood pressure, however, is normal, his close associate Datta Awari said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Saturday 24 March , 2018
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Saturday 24 March , 2018 Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Messi Has Gun Called World Cup Pointed at Him, Says Argentina Coach
- Jeff Thomson Demands Life Bans for Steve Smith and 'Leadership Group'
- India Begin Asian Cup Preparation Against Kyrgyz Republic
- Toyota Yaris to Launch in India Next Month - Detailed Image Gallery
- Race 3 Poster: Salman Khan Introduces 'Race' Family Featuring Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol