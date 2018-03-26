Centre Reaches out to Anna Hazare for His Indefinite Hunger Strike Over Farmer Woes, Lokpal

The Centre on Monday reached out to Anna Hazare, who is on an indefinite hunger strike here since March 23, with its emissary and Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajana assuring the social activist that most of his "demands will be taken care of"."Tomorrow, we will give a written proposal to Anna ji," Mahajan told PTI after meeting Hazare, adding "we are hopeful that he will end his indefinite hunger strike tomorrow."The minister said he was representing both the Centre as well as the state government.However, there was no word from the Hazare camp on the meeting.Mahajan, who is Minister for Water Resources and Medical Education in the state, said of the 11 main demands put forth by Hazare, which include appointment of a Lokpal and giving better price for farmers for their yield, nearly 7-8 have been agreed upon."Most of his demands will be taken care of," Mahajan said."The chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis) is in loop of what is happening. Even the central leadership (of the BJP), including party president Amit Shah, is looking into the matter," Mahajan added.He said that the Union Budget has taken care of the demand to give better price for farmers for their yield.In case of Lokpal, two meetings have taken place and the issue is likely to be resolved in the third meeting, the minister claimed.Hazare's demand for abolition of party symbol in elections was not accepted as it was impractical, Mahajan added.Hazare has been on hunger strike since March 23 to press his demands, including Lokpal, better deal for farmers and electoral reforms.He has lost four kilograms, his aide claimed, as his indefinite hunger strike continued on the fourth day.His blood pressure, however, is normal, his close associate Datta Awari said.