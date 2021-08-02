Centre Recommends Action Against Alok Verma, May be Stripped off Retirement Benefits, Pension

An investigation carried out by DOPT has resulted in the Centre recommending action against Alok Verma.

The latest CVC report says that Verma used his role in manipulating and misusing his office of Director CBI.

A top official informed News18 that once this is confirmed he will be deprived of retirement benefits and pension.

The position of CBI director had courted a controversy in 2018 after the bitter feud between then CBI director Alok Verma and the then special director Rakesh Asthana in 2018. Asthana was moved out of the CBI amid the spat that saw both him and Verma trade corruption allegations against each other. Asthana, however, got a clean chit from the CBI in February 2020.

The CBI last month named acting chief of the agency Praveen Sinha as the new special director for the first time in three years. The post had remained vacant since special director Rakesh Asthana was moved out after his infamous spat with the then CBI chief Alok Verma.

Central Bureau of Investigation worked without a regular chief for over three months after Rishi Kumar Shukla completed his two-year tenure on February 3. Sinha was appointed the acting chief of the agency after Shukla completed his tenure.

Sinha’s appointment comes nearly a month after CISF chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was appointed as the new CBI director for two years.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has six new special directors, all from 1988 batch officers with rich experience: Anish Dayal Singh, N K Mishra, Manoj Kumar Lal, Tapan Dekka, Manmohan Singh and Amitabh Ranjan. Anish Singh, from Manipur Assam cadre, has handled the charge of Delhi SIB as joint director. Sikkim cadre officer N K Mishra is experienced in handling Naxal-related issues, served in Uttar Pradesh and India’s foreign mission.

