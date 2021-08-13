Centre Releases Over Rs 7,000 Crore as Covid-19 Response Package to States to Prepare for Third Wave

The Centre on Friday approved plans provided by states and released over Rs 7,000 crore as Covid-19 Response Package to the states for preparations to tackle the outbreak of possible third wave of coronavirus in the country, according to government sources.

The central government has a reserve stock of nearly 50 lakh vials of Remdesivir drug and Tocilizumab drug version to be made in India. All 1,755 oxygen plants in the country expected to be commissioned by the end of August, the sources said.

Remdesivir and Tocilizumab were crucial drugs for the management of Covid-19 patients during the second wave. There was a shortage before the government ramped up efforts to produce Remdesivir in the country and import Tocilzumab.

Addressing concerns around impact of third coronavirus wave on children, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, had said in June: “It may not be true that children will be disproportionately affected in the third wave as the serosurvey shows seropositivity was almost equal in all age groups. But the government is not leaving any stone unturned in terms of preparations."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here