Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Centre Releases Rs 1,237 Crore GST Compensation Arrears to Punjab

The Centre had earlier released Rs 12,857 crore to Punjab on account of compensation for July 2017-March 2019 and with the clearance of arrears, the total amount paid stands at Rs 14,094 crore.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2020, 12:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
GST Rates, Printers, MAIT, Finance Ministry
Image for representation (Photo courtesy: AFP)

The Centre has released Rs 1,237 crore to Punjab as GST compensation arrears for July 2017-March 2019.

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal in a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the funds came at a "crucial time" when the entire country is facing the Covid-19 crisis.

Stating that the Union Finance Minister has kept her promise of release of funds, Badal said, "In retrospect I feel that the delay has turned out to be a blessing in disguise allowing us to obtain this reserve when it would be most needed."

The Centre had earlier released Rs 12,857 crore to Punjab on account of compensation for July 2017-March 2019 and with the clearance of arrears, the total amount paid stands at Rs 14,094 crore.

Under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law, states are guaranteed compensation for revenue loss for five years if their revenues do not increase 14 per cent on the base year of 2015-16.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,367

    +733*  

  • Total Confirmed

    8,356

    +827*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    715

    +63*  

  • Total DEATHS

    273

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 12 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,270,052

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,783,948

    +4,205

  • Cured/Discharged

    404,939

     

  • Total DEATHS

    108,957

    +178
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres