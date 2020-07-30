Centre Says Covid-19 Herd Immunity in Country of India's Size and Population Not a Strategic Option

The government on Thursday said that herd immunity in India to defeat the coronavirus pandemic is not a strategic option and that the only solution is immunisation.

"Herd immunity in a country of the size and population of India cannot be a strategic option. It can only be achieved through immunisation," said R Bhushan, Secretary in the Ministry of Health at a press briefing. "The Health Ministry thinks it is possible in the future, but for now we have to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour."

Herd immunity occurs when a large number of people, usually 70% to 90%, become immune to a contagious disease after being infected to it.

Scientists, meanwhile, have said that herd immunity against COVID-19 in India is likely to be achieved only in pockets given the many socio-economic groups in the country and may be short-lived rather than long-lasting. Their comments came after sero-surveillance data from New Delhi and Mumbai raised hopes of "community protection" from the disease.

"There are no clear numbers to say at what per cent of infected population we will achieve herd immunity. Many epidemiologists believe that for SARS-CoV-2 it would be at around 60%," said Shahid Jameel, virologist and CEO of the Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance, a public charity that invests in building biomedical sciences and health research frameworks. He said different parts of the country will get closer to herd immunity at different times.

A recent study published in the journal Science also found that herd immunity against COVID-19 could be achieved with fewer people being infected than previously estimated.