Centre Says Many States Yet to Confirm Adoption Status of Model Prison Manual, 2016

The Centre has said many states are yet to confirm whether they have adopted the Model Prison Manual, 2016, under which a series of reforms were suggested, including putting an end to corrupt practices, unnecessary movements of staff and use of mobile phones inside prisons.

In a communication to all the states, the Union Home Ministry said the Model Prison Manual, 2016 was forwarded to all states and Union Territories in May 2016 and was aimed at bringing uniformity in the basic principles governing jails in the country.

“Despite constant follow up by the Ministry of Home Affairs, many states are yet to confirm the status of adoption of the Model Prison Manual, 2016 in their jurisdictions. The states and UTs are requested to expedite the same," the communication said.

Citing the manual, the home ministry suggested states and UTs to discourage complacency and corrupt practices in prisons and rotation of jail staff on a regular basis.

Inter-jail (and not intra-jail) transfer of staff every two years is considered desirable, it said. The home ministry said unnecessary movement of jail staff in and out of the prison should be restricted and controlled effectively, for which proper entry and exit registers of employees may be maintained.

The jail structure and periphery wall of all jails may be inspected, and to the extent possible, it may be ensured that the distance between the outer wall and wall of the jail ward and complex are designed in such a manner that incidents of throwing contraband items from outside the prison is not possible, the communication said. Background of NGOs involved with prison activities may be verified on periodical basis, it added.

The communication said effective jamming solutions with the use of modern day advances in technology may be ensured to restrict illegal access and use of mobile phones by inmates.

The inmates may also be motivated to leave the life of crime and become responsible citizens of the nation, it said. First time offenders and repeat offenders may be segregated and should be housed in separate wards and prison complex with a view to ensure that habitual offenders are not able to negatively influence the first time offenders, it said.

The ministry said medical facilities in jail hospitals and dispensary may be strengthened and improved in such a manner that reduces the requirement of referral of inmates outside the prison complex. Psychological assessment of inmates by competent medical professionals may be encouraged to reduce depression in prison inmates and provide them with a positive outlook in life, it said.

