Centre Says No Community Transmission of Covid-19 in Delhi, Capital May See 5.5L Cases by July-end: Sisodia

There is no community transmission in Delhi according to officials from the Centre, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the Capital.

Addressing reporters after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Sisodia estimated that there might be 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases in the city by July 31 while Delhi may need 80,000 beds by July-end.

The meeting was chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

"Officials from the Centre said at the meeting that there is no community transmission of Covid-19 virus in Delhi," Sisodia told the media.

The lieutenant governor has refused to reconsider his decision to overrule the Delhi government’s order reserving state-run and private hospitals for Delhiites, the deputy chief minister said.

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the source of infection is "not known" in nearly half of the fresh cases being reported.

Interacting with reporters, he also said that the Kejriwal government is making all the preparations to handle the huge rush of patients estimated by June end.

When asked if Delhi has reached community transmission level as far as coronavirus infection is concerned, he said declaration on this is made by the Centre.

"Epidemiologically, community transmission is third stage of the infection... In Delhi, of the new cases being reported, nearly half of the cases, the source of infection is not known," he said.

The national capital recorded 1,007 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 29,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 874, authorities said.

Baijal has called an all-party meeting later in the day to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the city and measures to contain the spread of the dreaded virus.

The increasing cases of coronavirus in Delhi have not just become a cause for concern but also triggered a political slugfest, with the L-G on Monday overruling the AAP government's order to reserve Delhi government-run and some private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites. The lieutenant governor is also the Chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority.