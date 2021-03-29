Centre Says No to Door-to-Door Covid Vaccination in Mumbai as BMC Prepares for 10,000 Cases Per Day

The Centre on Sunday turned down BMC’s proposal to allow door-to-door vaccination of senior citizens suffering from physical disabilities citing that there was no policy framed to this purpose.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner of BMC while talking to Mumbai Mirror claimed that Centres’ approval for door-door vaccination would have benefited many as nearly 1.5 lakh population in Mumbai comprise of old citizens who are either visually impaired or bedridden and in no condition to leave their respective houses to get vaccinated.

However, at the same time, the union health ministry has said that it plans to extend the vaccination programme to the micro-level to enable people who live in far-flung areas to avoid travelling beyond 2 km for getting vaccinated.

“A lot of people have apprehensions about visiting a hospital for vaccination. They fear that they will contract the virus. We plan to take the vaccination to micro-level where people don’t have to travel more than 2 km for vaccination.” a senior official of the ministry of health was quoted saying.

He also went on to explain why the door-door vaccination will not prove to be fruitful by saying that once vaccinated, a beneficiary has to be kept under observation to check for any reactions. However, if the civic body starts vaccinated at home, this might take a lot of time and make the vaccination process needlessly slower.

The total number of recipients receiving the Covid-19 vaccine shots in Maharashtra reached 57,62,601 with 2,31,277 taking the jab on Sunday, a health official notified.

In the first phase of the vaccination drive around 9,78,391 healthcare workers were administered the first dose of covid jab while another 4,69,354 received the second dose. A total of 26,29,974 senior citizens have received the first dose of the vaccine.

BMC at present is fearing registering 10,000 cases per day and is also contemplating the hospitalisation of at least 2000 victims every day if the covid surge continues further.